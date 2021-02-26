Hrithik Roshan was called to record a statement for his email-exchange case which he filed against Kangana Ranaut. Read on to know about the whole incident.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the latest development of the Hrithik-Kangana case, the actor has been summoned by Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit Branch (CIU) on Feb 27. Hrithik was reportedly asked to come for the case which he had filed against Kangana in 2016 over the alleged email exchange between the two. Although prior to this the case was being handled by the Mumbai Police but later got transferred to CIU on the request of Hrithik's lawyer.

Reporting about the same news agency ANI tweeted saying, "Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Feb 27 to record his statement in a case lodged against actress Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails between the two: Crime Branch."

According to sources, the 'Krrish 3' actor sent a notice to Kangana Ranaut for calling him her 'silly ex' and sending-receiving of the mails were also mentioned in it which happened back in 2014. As per reports, Hrithik said that it wasn't the actor who sent her the emails but claimed that it was someone else with a fake ID who was sending them under his name.

Meanwhile, talking about the controversy, the whole incident came to light when Kangana Ranaut in an interview spoke about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan and even addressed the email exchange. Her words sparked controversy all over the country nut Hrithik denied being in any relationship with the actress. Replying to her 'silly ex' comment, he had tweeted saying, "There are more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope than any of the (I am sure wonderful) women the media has been naming. Thanks but no thanks."

On the work front, Hrithik and Kangana have worked together in films like Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013).

