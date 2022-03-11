New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated film 'Fighter' has got a new release date. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theaters on January 26, 2023. However now, the film will hit the big screens on September 28, 2023. This will be the first time when two powerhouse performers like Hrithik and Deepika will share the screen space.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik informed his fans of the new release date of the film. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter were facing a class with ohn Abraham's Tehran and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Sharing about the new release date of the film, Hrithik posted a 23-second video on Twitter and wrote, "SEPTEMBER 28th … 2023."

Take a look at Hrithik's post here:

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter to share Fighter's new release date and wrote, "HRITHIK - DEEPIKA: 'FIGHTER' TO RELEASE ON 28 SEPT 2023... #Fighter - starring #HrithikRoshan, #DeepikaPadukone, and #AnilKapoor - gets a new release date: In *cinemas* 28 Sept 2023... Directed by #SiddharthAnand. #Viacom18Studios OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT (sic)."

Take a look here:

About the film Fighter:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will be India's first aerial action franchise. The movie will be backed by Viacom 18 studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.

It is believed that the film 'Fighter' will be made on a massive scale for the audience worldwide. The movie will be a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of our armed forces.

“Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience,” director Siddharth Anand was quoted as saying by India Today.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen