New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hrithik Roshan is one hell of a dancer but before his movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's song 'Senorita', people hardly had any idea about his singing skills.

And now the actor has proved his talent yet another time by sharing a throwback video. Yes, Hrithik took to his official social media handle to share a throwback video from the sets of his film 'Super 30'. The clip features Hrithik singing Jadoo, from his movie Koi Mil Gaya, in a Bhojpuri accent.

He captioned the video saying, "#Super30 Memories."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's Instagram video:

Isn't he amazing?

Well, everybody thinks the same too. As soon as he dropped the video, the comment section got flooded with a lot of praises for his voice. Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Ha ha ha wah @hrithikroshan kya jadoooo hai aapki awaaz mein", meanwhile, Dia Mirza shared a heart emoji. On the other hand, a lot of fans too commented on his video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his 4th film, Krrish 4, from the superhero franchise. Apart from that, he will also feature in the movie 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone. Hrithik also has a Hindi remake of Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha in his kitty alongside Saif Ali Khan.

So guys, coming back to his video, what are your thoughts about his Bhojpuri accent? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal