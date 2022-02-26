New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hrithik Roshan is definitely a heartthrob as he rules millions of hearts. The actor is constantly been in the headlines for some of the other reasons. Whether it is the viral video of Hrithik dancing at Farhan Akhtar's wedding or it is about his film Vikram Vedha, the actor has grabbed eyeballs several times. A few days back the actor was spotted post diner date with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, and now Hrithik Roshan has proved that he is a supporting good friend!

While Hrithik hasn't addressed any of the dating speculations. However, on Friday, the actor fuelled rumors of his relationship with Saba by sharing a post about her upcoming concert. Taking to Instagram stories, Hrithik shared a story of Saba's upcoming concert with her ex-boyfriend and music partner Imaad Shah. The upcoming concert will be held in Pune. The actor gave both of them a huge shoutout.

Take a look here:



The original post was shared by Saba, where she gave the details of her concert and invited fans to attend it. Hrithik meanwhile shared the screenshot of Saba's post. Saba on the post wrote, “Kill it, you guys!" Saba reposted the picture and thanked Hrithik for his support.

The shoutout by Hrithik came after his ex-wife Sussanne Khan praised Saba and Imaad. Sharing the video of Saba's concert, Susssanne wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," and tagged Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

As per a media report that surfaced online earlier this week, claimed that Hrithik and Saba are planning to tie the knot soon. According to BollywoodLife.com, Hrithik is ‘very serious’ about Saba, and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report further suggests that both the actors are really happy together, and want to build a relationship just like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen