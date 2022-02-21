Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joined her 'boyfriend' Hrithik Roshan's family for a lunch on Sunday. A picture of the get-together shared by Hrithik's uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan from his Instagram account is doing rounds on the internet.

"Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time," Rajesh captioned the photo while sharing it.

Besides Hrithik and Saba, the picture has Hrithik's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, Pinkie Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika, and Eshaan Roshan. All of them can be seen sitting on the mattress of a couch in a living room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Roshan (@rajeshroshan24)

Rajesh also shared a picture of the meal they had, including sambar, dosa, and more items served on a banana leaf.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, "Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun." Suranika commented, "Best Sunday, best family, best lunch!" Saba also commented on the post and wrote, "Bestest Sunday."

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba dating surfaced after the actors were pictured walking hand-in-hand at a Mumbai eatery twice within a week recently.

Furthermore, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently showered love upon Saba on Instagram Stories. Sussanne shared a glimpse of Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai. Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Saba is an actress, theatre director, and musician. She made her Bollywood debut as one of the lead Raaga in the indie film 'Dil Kabaddi' (2008). She is known for her leading role in the romantic comedy film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' (2011). She also played the role of Dingo in the web series, 'Ladies Room' in the year 2016. She is currently seen in the web series 'Rocket Boys', which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently prepping for his next 'Fighter' which also features Deepika Padukone. He was last seen in 'War' (2019).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha