New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Hrithik Roshan's mum and dad Pinkie Roshan and veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan are setting some serious couple goals for the newer generation. The duo was clicked in a pool together where they were redefining romance in the second innings of their lives.

Mrs. Roshan took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself dressed in a black monokini. In the pic, she was seen posing and holding hands with her hubby Rakesh Roshan in swimming goggles. She captioned the picture saying, "My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife."

Aren't they looking absolutely adorable? Replying to Pinkie's comment, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "My wifey darling, don’t forget that you’re with Mr. Charming!"

Meanwhile, their ex-daughter-in-law and Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan also commented on the picture saying, "tooo cute best pic." Also, Hrithik dropped a comment which said, "Hahaha" by adding hands-down emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik and daddy Rakesh Roshan will once again collaborate with each other for their superhero franchise Krrish 4. As per reports, the actor was all set to play 4 characters in the film. However, Rakesh Roshan rubbished the news calling them rumours.

Apart from Krrish 4, which is in the scripting stage, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film will be releasing on September 30, 2022.

Hrithik was last seen in Super 30 which was based on a teacher in Bihar and War which was an action-packed drama. The latter also starred Tiger Shroff in the supporting role. Both the films were released in the year 2019.

Coming back to Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan's cute and romantic pool pics, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal