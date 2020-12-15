Earlier, Hrithik also filed a lawsuit against Kangana, asking her to apologise for damaging his reputation through the ‘silly ex’ statement and also clarify that she wasn’t referring to him as her ex.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who never fails to react to things on the microblogging website is back again and this time it is Hrithik vs Kangana yet again. On Monday, Hrithik Roshan’s case against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to Manikarnika actress on his behalf using an email ID was transferred from the Cyber Cell to CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) of the Crime Branch.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye."

In a new development, Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani had recently written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh saying that there had been no progress in the case. However, Hrithik has alleged that he received hundreds of emails from Kangana’s email account and has denied having had an affair with her.

In 2016, Hrithik registered a complaint and a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

After that in 2017, the police submitted a NIL report as they were unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the USA.

On the work front, Hrithik and Kangana had worked together in films like Krrish 3 and Kites.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma