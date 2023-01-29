Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Addresses Media Scrutiny About Her Love Life, ‘ This Is One Industry’

Actor-singer Saba Azad, who is dating superstar Hrithik Roshan, has finally opened up about her personal life where she discussed show business where a person's personal life is always under the limelight and also talked about 'commercial Bollywood music.'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad started their relationship a year ago when the two were spotted in February last year. Later on, she also joined Hrithik Roshan's family for a get-together, where later the two were spotted walking hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022.

In an interview with News18, Saba Azad addressed the issues and said, "If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let's not talk further about it."

Saba also talked about music in Bollywood, where she added, "To be honest, I don't know what commercial Bollywood music is anymore. Bollywood not only… It gets inspired, borrows, and makes its own."

She continued and said, "You can't really be like 'this is Bollywood music.' Because sometimes you're listening to Raggea, sometimes it's dubstep, drum, and base, or straight-up pop. So I don't think Bollywood is one thing. It is many facetted, many coloured things."

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have not directly made their relationship official but are often seen vacationing together and are also seen on the streets of Mumbai and are often spotted together on family vacations.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Vikaram Vedha' opposite Saif Ali khan and Radhika Apte, and will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Saba Azad will next be seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan, where she will also lend her voice in the upcoming series 'Farzi' starring Shahid Kapoor.