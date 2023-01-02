Hrithik Roshan’s 8-Pack Abs Gets The Internet Drooling, Social Media Says ‘Itna Bhi Motivation Nahi Dena Tha’

Hrithik Roshan, who recently came back to Mumbai after spending the New Year’s with his family on a holiday in Switzerland, set the internet ablaze with his latest post on social media. On Monday, the ‘Vikram Vedha’ star took to his Twitter account to share pictures flaunting his 8-pack abs.

Taking to his Twitter account, Hrithik Roshan posted multiple pictures flaunting his chiseled body. In the caption, the ‘Fighter’ star wrote, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post here:

As soon as Hrithik Roshan posted the images, fans flooded the comments section of his post to react to the pictures. One fan wrote, “Go Hrithik!! I will do the balancing act with my one-pack! :)” Another worte, “Itna bhi motivation nahi dena tha.”

“WTH IS THAT. You are defying logic. Looking at that I am just wondering do common man like us also have those muscles in our body somewhere in there As if you are made differently ! (Hats off to the hard work)” read another comment on Twitter. “Your are focused and determined, May God bless you! You are truly amazing!” wrote another fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen holidaying in the Swiss Alps with his girlfriend Saba Azad, kids Hridaan and Hrehaan and cousins Eshan and Pashmina Roshan. The Roshans also posed for a happy family picture in the now-clad mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in the popular south remake film, ‘Vikram Vedha’, where he starred alongside Saif Ali Khan. Though the film failed to create magic at the box-office, Hrithik Roshan’s performance was widely appreciated.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in director Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. The film will be released in 2024 and will mark the second big screen outing for Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan after ‘War’.

The actor is also rumored to be in talks for Nitesh Tiwari's mythological porject based on 'Ramayana'.