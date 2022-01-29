New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aditya Chopra's YRF production is set to produce a spy universe with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai 3. While Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, Salman Khan will feature a cameo role in SRK's Pathan thereby creating a spy universe. Meanwhile, several speculations have surfaced on the internet, that Hritik Roshan is also set to join this Spy Universe.

However, giving a full stop to those speculations, various media reports suggest that Hritik will only join the universe after the second installment of War.

“For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Kabir, Pathan, and Tiger will meet each other will be only post WAR 2. That’s been the plan from the start," a source quoted as saying by ETimes said.

The sources said that Aditya Chopra's spy universe will enthrall audience and is also set to cast A-line actresses such as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone opposite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively.

“Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble! He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens! It will be a blockbuster meeting of the three megastars of the country, and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens,” the source added.

With this, one thing which comes as exciting news is that now we know that WAR 2 is definitely in the works and will hit the screen.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen