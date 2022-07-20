Hrithik Roshan To Get Hitched To Lady love Saba Azad Soon? Here's What We Know

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at KJO's 50th birthday bash. Ever since the couple has been making headlines. Now, a set of reports are doing rounds on the internet that the couple is said to take the next step in their relationship. However, the truth seems a little different now.

As per a report in India Today, an insider revealed that the couple is stable in the relationship right now and wants to take one step at a time. Hrithik and Saba are not in any hurry to tie the knot right now.

“Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik’s kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married," a source was quoted as saying by India Today.

Further, the source added, that Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan share a cordial relationship with each other. Both of them are co-parenting their kids and are happy for each other. While Hrithik is with Saba, Sussanne is in a steady relationship with Arslan Goni. Several times, the four of them including Saba, Hrithik, Sussanne, and Arslan are often spotted together.

Apart from that Hrithik and Sussanne are also spotted attending each other's family functions as well and are still a very close-knit team.

For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne were together for 13 years and later parted ways in 2014. They announced separation in 2013.

Meanwhile, Saba and Hrithik recently jetted off to London in order to spend some quality time together.