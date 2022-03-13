New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's superhero film 'Krrish' will soon come with its fourth part. The actor's father and the director of the film, Rakesh Roshan, has started preparing for the new part and will start shooting for ‘Krrish 4' as soon as Hrithik is free from shooting for his recent films.

"The preparations for the film 'Krrish 4' and the casting of the film will begin in June this year. However, Rakesh Roshan has not yet decided which actress will play the female lead role in the film,” ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Priyanka Chopra was the female lead in Krrish and Krrish 3. Rakesh Roshan had earlier also talked about making ‘Krrish 4', but he was waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to stop as his business suffered a lot because of that. He said, “I am waiting for this pandemic to end. I hope that in the year 2022, the coronavirus will be in control. We are planning to make a huge film. I don't want this film to get stuck for any reason as being stuck in the middle of films has badly affected the business of films. That's why I don't want to get caught up in all this."

The first film of the ‘Krrish' franchise, ‘Koi Mil Gaya', came in the year 2003. The second instalment of the franchise was released in 2006, followed by 'Krrish 3' in the year 2013.

These days, Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for his upcoming film, 'Vikram Vedha'', and he will be seen working with Saif Ali Khan. After that, he will start shooting for ‘Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in August, and it will release on September 28, 2023. ‘Fighter' reportedly has a schedule of 100 days. ‘Krrish 4' is expected to come on the floor by next year.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav