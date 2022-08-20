Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Other B-Town Celebs Grace 'The Rings Of Power' Premiere | See Pics

'The Lord of the Rings' franchise returns with a spin-off 'The Rings of Power' and is all set to premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022. The makers of the series and star cast have left no stone unturned to promote the show. The Lord Of The Rings franchise has a huge fan following in India as well and the cast and crew are in Mumbai currently to promote the show. Meanwhile, many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia also attended the premiere in Mumbai organised by Prime Video.

Prime video shared many pictures and videos from the event on social media. The caption reads, "just a start to a legendary night, as we wander on towards the light".

The Lord Of the Rings team came to the event in an auto rikshaw and had a grand welcome. Sharing the video, Prime video wrote, "an unforgettable auto-ride and a grand entrance that totally blew our minds".

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Amazon Prime wrote, "Discover the legend that forged the rings. #TheRingsOfPower. This series will be available in all English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada from September 2 only on Amazon Prime Video".

The series is based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien and it is set in thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 2, 2022.