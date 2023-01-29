Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Support Saba Azad At Lollapalooza Fest In Mumbai; Rajkumar Rao-Patralekha Attend

Hrithik Roshan was in attendance at the Lollapalooza Music Fest in Mumbai supporting his girlfriend Saba Azad with ex-wife Sussane Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. From AP Dhillon to Imagine Dragons, several artists performed at the grand event, where Saba Azad also had her line up and represented her band Madboy/Mink.

Hrithik Roshan's friends and family were also seen making an appearance where his cousin Pashmina Roshan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story from the event featuring Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Hrithik, and Sussanne Khan's sons and several others.

Coming together to cheer for Saba Azad, the actor-singer donned a stunning shimmery outfit where she flashed her million-dollar smile posing next to Hrithik Roshan and looked stunning in her small buns with open hair.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and tea, making heads turn, many other celebrities including Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, Ritesh Sidhawani, and Kajol showed up at the event, where they were seen enjoying to the fullest.

Lollapalooza India is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, where top international artists including The Strokes, Jackson Wang, DJ Diplo, Alec Benjamin, and many others had their smashing lineup taking over the stage with their energetic performances.