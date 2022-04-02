New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. Whether it is for professional reasons or personal reasons, the actor manages to appear in the headlines. Recently, the Vikram Vedha actor was spotted at the airport with his son Hrehaan as he flew out of Mumbai. As usual, Hrithik with his charm and swag impressed his fans.

Several videos of the actor surfaced on the internet, where he can be seen posing for the paparazzi. Bollywood’s Greek God was seen wearing a black t-shirt which he had paired with a grey shirt and denim. Hrithik's son, on the other hand, opted for a grey t-shirt with black track pants. The father-son duo was seen following all the Covid-19 protocols as they were papped while making their way inside the airport.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went on the internet, fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, "This man has inbuilt swag, so handsome," another commented. "This man is Adonis now and forever." Fans also called Hrithik as 'Greek God'.

Hrehaan is Hrithik's son with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik also has another son Hridhaan. Back in 2000, Hrithik tied the knot with Sussanne Khan in a private ceremony. However, the couple parted ways in 2014. Currently, the Bollywood actor is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. The duo have often been spotted at dinner dates and seen exchanging messages on social media platforms.

Recently, Saba dropped a hint about her relationship with Hrithik. Saba, who is a part of the band Madbou Mink, shared a glimpse from the soundcheck before their show in Pune. Giving a shoutout to Saba, Hrithik had shared her clip on his Instagram and wrote, "Kill it, you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!" to which Saba responded, "Wish you was here too my cute" and tagged Hrithik.

Meanwhile, on Hrithik's work front, the actor will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie will hit the big screens on January 26, 2023. Hrithik will also be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen