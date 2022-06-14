New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has always managed to impress the audience with his spectacular performances in the film and also with his dapper looks and charm. The audience is eagerly waiting for the actor to return on screen as it's been a while since Hrithik's film was released in theatres. Recently, Hrithik announced that he has completed shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha and the movie will release soon. The actor sported a bearded look for the film and has now shared his new clean shaved look on social media.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik just wrote, "Oops" in the caption."

Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, "Who this?", meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Hola" with a smiley emoji. Meanwhile, fans are also loving Hrithik's new look as one person commented, "Handsome hunk". Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Koi ithna handsome kaise ho skta".

Hrithik sported a bearded look for his upcoming for Vikram Vedha. He recently shared his picture from Karan Johar's party. He wrote, "Last night. Also last post with beard."

Hrithik has completed the filming of Vikram Vedha. He shared a sweet note for his team and talked about his journey. He wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

He also thanked his directors and his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani for their hard work. He added, "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer. As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date."

