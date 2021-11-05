New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Diwali is one of the most happening festivals, and Bollywood is busy uploading the pics on their social media handles. Recently, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared amazing pics from the Diwali celebration with his family, including Rakesh Roshan and his cousins.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik dropped the pics wherein he can be seen looking uber cool in the casuals. In the pic, we can also see Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina, niece Suranika Roshan, uncle and his grandmother.

Sharing the pics, he wrote, “Hearts full of love . Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better ! Let’s go ! Happy Diwali”

However, this Diwali, Hrithik's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan celebrated the eve with their mother Sussanne Khan. The Interior designer shared the pics on her Instagram handle and wrote, "May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year..Let there only be Love, joy, empowerment and grace… Happy Diwali to all of us and our loved ones #lightandlove #happinessandhealth #graceandgratitude #Diwali2021"

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Next, he will be seen next year in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. It is a remake of an action-thriller helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The film is scheduled to release next year on September 30, 2022. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv