Hrithik Roshan Says 'Krrish 4 Is Definitely In Pipeline', 'We Are Stuck On Little Technicality'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all set for the fourth instalment of his hit franchise Krrish. The actor recently confirmed Krrish 4 and said that the movie is in the pipeline and 'will happen soon'. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya was the frst instalment in the franchise, followed by Krrish, Krrish 3 and now Krrish 4.

Confirming the same, Hrithik said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."

The actor also talked about his forthcoming action-flick, Fighter, ehich also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself," he said.

Though Krrish 4 was announced in 2018 when Rakesh Roshan had stated that the movie will release on Christmas 2020. The movie has since been delayed.

Last year, in June, Hrithik had shared a glimpse of Krrish 4 on Twitter. The actor tweeted, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4."