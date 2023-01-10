Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad To Tie The Knot This Year? Here's What We Know

Hrithik Roshan is not hesitating to openly declare his affection for his girlfriend Saba Azad at a time when the majority of A-list celebrities are reluctant to publicly discuss their love lives. The couple is frequently seen having lunch and dinner dates and travelling abroad together. Additionally, the actor is never hesitant to praise Saba on his official social media channels.

Hrithik and Saba, who have been seeing each other for over a year, reportedly want to take their relationship to the next level. According to a story in BollywoodLife, Hrithik intends to take the plunge "once again" and his family couldn't be happier since they believe Saba is the "the perfect choice" for him.

According to the report, Saba and Hrithik are in an "extremely great space" and their families have "wholeheartedly" welcomed their relationship. The pair, however, is in "no rush" because of the fact that Hrithik and Saba are both presently occupied with their work commitments, and may decide a tentative date that is by the end of this year.

According to the report, only their close friends and family members will attend the wedding and it won't be very extravagant. However, Saba and Hrithik have not yet responded to these rumours about their impending nuptials.

With his children Hrehaan, Hredaan, and Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan celebrated Christmas last month in Switzerland. Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's cousin, who recently made news for her suspected relationship with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, joined them. Hrithik also posted a picture of himself for the first time with his girlfriend and children on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan last appeared in the Pushkar-Gayatri-directed Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Radhika Apte. He will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in the action-thriller Fighter. The film's production is presently under progress. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently finished filming season two of Rocket Boys.