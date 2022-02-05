New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan got papped with actor-musician Saba Azad on Friday. The two of them were spotted together at a cafe in Mumbai for a dinner outing. While making the way through the paparazzi, Hrithik was seen holding Saba's hand.

While the War actor was seen wearing a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants and a cap, Saba opted for a loose peach top and baggy pants with her long hair left loose.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video went viral on social media, and a flood of speculation surfaced on the internet whether the two of them are dating. Several fans were keen to know about Saba as they asked various questions. A fan asked, “Are they dating?” Another commented, “New girlfriend?” A fan went on to say, “Leave them alone.” Some even called them ‘so cute’.

Back in 2000, Hrithik tied the knot with Sussanne Khan. However, the couple parted ways in 2014 but continue to co-parent their kids. The couple is the parents of two teenage sons, Hrehaan, 15, and Hridaan, 13.

Last month Hrithik and Sussanne reunited to celebrate Hrithik's sister Sunaina's 50th birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Sussane shared a glimpse of Sunaina's birthday bash. She shared two pictures with her and Hrithik and wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same... darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you Always. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

While talking about Hrithik's work front, then the actor is currently working on his next, titled Vikram Vedha. Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a gangster named Vedha in the movie. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan as a police officer named Vikram.

Hrithik on his birthday shared the first his first look from the film where he can be seen wearing a kurta, with a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair. The film also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen