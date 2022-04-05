New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday, apparently, put a stamp on his rumored relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba have been the talk of the town for quite some time now and today, the duo was seen walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai Airport fuelling the rumors of their relationship even more.

The two are not shying to keep their link-up secret anymore as they were spotted by the paps leaving the Mumbai Airport walking hand-in-hand on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikram Vedha actor and the Madboy Mink singer were wearing masks but seemed happy and in a chirpy mood.

While leaving the airport, Hrithik even made the paps laugh with his comical wits. Several videos of the two making their relationship official is doing around on social media. In the viral video, Hrithik and Saba looked Uber Cool as they opted for a casual look. Hrithik looked dashing in a pair of denim and white tee while Saba sported a basic grey tube top and grey trousers.

As soon as Hrithik and Saba's video went viral fans went gaga over their cuteness and flodded the comment section. One user wrote, "They make such a nice jodi" while another wrote, "Goat being goat."

While some fans were happy for their idol others trolled War actor for dating a girl almost half his age. A fan commented, "Paisa hai to kuch bhi possible hai..." while another wrote, "Hrithik koi Aur nhn mili pls y her man."

Also, Hrithik and Saba are often seen exchanging Instagram posts for each other, a few days ago Hrithik had turned cheerleader for Saba by resharing a post on his Instagram handle, wherein he wrote "Kill it, you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!".

Earlier, On Saturday, Hrithik had treated his fans with a drool-worthy picture on his Instagram handle. In the post, the actor was seen sporting a beard look in an all-black look paired with sunnies. Sharing the post on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan captioned it, "Channeling the inner Vedha."Soon after he dropped the post, Saba also left a comment, which read, " Why hello" along with a black heart.

