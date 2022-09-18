Hrithik Roshan Reveals That Doctors Restricted Him From Doing Action And Dancing But He 'Took It....'

HRITHIK ROSHAN is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. In the movie, the actor will be seen in an all-new avatar and will also show off his action skills and dance moves. At the launch of Vikram Vedha's new song 'Alcoholia', Hrithik Roshan reveals that before the release of his first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai doctors told him he will not be able to dance or do action because of his health.

"I remember one more episode. Before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had been released, the doctors had told me that my health is not that good and so I won't be able to do action and dance in movies. I took it up as a challenge. I took care of my health and fitness. It’s nothing short of a miracle that in my 25th film, I am still doing action and I am still dancing. And I am still able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me will be very, very proud of the 48-year-old me!”, Hrithik said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

He thanked his fans for all the love and support. "Thank you. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support and love,” he said.

He further said that he is blessed to be working with his directors Pushka and Gayatri and choreographer Ganesh Hegde. “Nothing is possible without a team. I am blessed to be working with directors (Pushkar-Gayatri), (choreographer) Ganesh Hegde and (music director duo) Vishal-Sheykhar. This song would not be what it is if it was not for the team. I got a chance to work with some of the best actors (pointing at Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani). I feel I am very blessed. So thanks to all of you for giving me this opportunity,” he added.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 film of the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupati and R Madhavan in the lead roles. Apart from Hrithik, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, Vikram Vedha will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.