New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie Vikram Vedha has grabbed several eyeballs. A few days earlier, Hrithik shared his look as Vedha from the film, and now the actor has unveiled Saif's look as Vikram in their much-anticipated film. In the picture, Saif is looking deadly as a cop and has garnered praise and compliments from fans for his tough and rugged look.

In the picture, Saif can be seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with blue denim pants. As Hrithik unveiled the first look of Saif from the film, he also expressed about his experience working with Saif.

"VIKRAM P.s: working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait! #VikramVedha #SaifAliKhan #VikramFirstLook (sic)," Hrithik wrote on Twitter.

P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!#VikramVedha #SaifAliKhan #VikramFirstLook pic.twitter.com/v6qDbXypNK — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2022

Apart from fans, Bollywood actor R Madhavan also praised about Saif's look. "Now this one I can’t wait to see. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha (sic), " Madhavan wrote on Twitter.

For unversed, Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Tamil film with the same name Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have stepped into Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's shoes for the film. The film also features Radhika Apte and reportedly the actress will be playing a key role in the film. The Hindi version of the film will be helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The Tamil version of the film was released in 2017, and the Hindi remake is expected to hit the big screens in September 2022.

Hrithik will also appear in one of his other much-anticipated film fighter opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed WAR.

While talking about Saif, then the actor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas.

