Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar married on February 19th, Saturday at actor's Khandala farmhouse. The wedding was attended by many celebs and friends of the couple including Hritik Roshan, Farha Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Chakroborty. Now, a video of Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar is doing rounds on social media where the two actors are grooving energetically.

On Sunday, a fan account shared a video from the wedding where groom Farhan Akhtar and his buddy Hrithik Roshan is recreating dance steps by dancing to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara track Senorita.

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “Imran & Arjun recreating ZNMD’s Senorita dance at Farhan Akhtar’s wedding is so..”

In the shared video, Hrithik being Hrithik is looking macho as ever wearing white Kurta set with Blush Pink overcoat and Farhan Akhtar is all suited up in black for his wedding.

The two are dancing on the ZNMD's track by figuring out the steps from the original song. For the uninitiated, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011, in the film, Farhan and Hrithik played the role of old friends named Imran and Arjun.

Eversince the video was posted online, it has flooded every feed of various accounts on Instagram. Fans are sharing the video like crazy.One fan commented on the video, “So wholesome.” Another one said, “Friendship goals.” While one wrote, “Arjun and Imran always”.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, the two skipped, traditional Maharashtrian weddding and Nikaah to exchange vows in a new modern style. Shibani and Farhan before getting married were dating for quite sometime.

