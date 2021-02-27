Hrithik Roshan reaches Mumbai Crime Branch (CIU) to record his statement in 2016's online impersonation case against Kangana Ranaut. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hrithik Roshan, who was summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch (CIU), has reached the office to record his statement in 2016's online impersonation case against Kangana Ranaut. The case is about e-mail communication between Hrithik and Kangana.

The War actor was snapped outside the Mumbai Crime Branch in a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a black cap. The actor had his mask on as he entered the office.

Hrithik Roshan was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence Unit to share his side of the story with them. The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM on Saturday.

What is the case all about?

In 2016, Hrithik Roshan registered a complaint in which he alleged that someone was pretending to be him and was sending e-mails to actress Kangana Ranaut. Reportedly, the Manikarnika actress claimed that the id from which she received the emails was shared by Hrithik himself and they have been communicating via it since 2014. After filling the complaint, Cyber Cell took away the Krrish actor's phone and laptop for investigation. In December 2020, Hrithik's lawyer requested, and then the case was transferred to CIU.

Meanwhile, after the news of Hrithik summoned by CIU broke out, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and dropped a sarcastic tweet. She referred to Hrithik as her 'silly ex' and wrote, "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ..."

Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ... 🙂 https://t.co/wEMxFCBK3n — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2021

On the work front, Hrithik and Kangana have worked together in Kites and Krrish 3. The two were rumoured to be dating, however, Hrithik rubbished the reports.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv