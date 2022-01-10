New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: B-town's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is celebrating his 48th birthday and to make it more special, his ex-wife Sussanna Khan has dropped an adorable video, wishing him a very happy birthday. Taking to her social media handle, she shared a video that gives a glimpse into some of Hrithik's priceless moments with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. From vacation with his boys to chilling together at home, the video captures all the moments, the War actor has spent up till now.

Hrithik and Sussanne may have got divorced, but it has not affected their relation, they still share a warm and cordial bond. And often unites on various celebrations. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote a sweet note, which read, "Happy Happy birthday Rye.. are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals. "

Here have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha and even treat his fans with his Vedha look. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the first look, making his fans go gaga over it. (Click here to read the full story). Soon after the actor dropped the post, Mandy took to his Twitter handle to praise Hrithik. Vikram Vedha is an official remake of a hit Tamil film, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Not just this, he also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Coming back to Sussanne, the interior designer is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni, TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni's elder brother. Last month, she dropped an adorable post wishing Arshlan on his birthday.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv