Hrithik Roshan Recalls His Struggling Days In Bollywood, Says 'Had No Money For Photo Session'

Hrithik Roshan is discussing his first acting role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). The Indian film star remembered how his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had 'offered' him the part although he had indicated that he was reluctant to cast Hrithik in the main role.

The War (2019) actor revealed that his dad Rakesh Roshan was renowned for only collaborating with superstars and was hesitant to cast him in the upcoming movie which had a major star in the lead. Consequently, he pursued his own opportunities, even recollecting how he asked famous photographer Daboo Ratnani to take his photographs and he would reimburse him later.

"My father told me time and time again, 'I'm not going to make a film for you, you're on your own'. So, I was doing screen tests, I did a couple of them, I was looking for work. For my photo session, I had no money.

"I had promised Daboo Ratnani that I will pay him once I start to earn. All of this was going on, and suddenly, I got this offer. And all I knew was that I had to satisfy my director," Hrithik said in an interview with Galatta Plus. He also went on to say that he believes his upbringing and innocence is the reason behind the instant connect he has with the audience.

Talking about the time his father changed his mind, Hrithik said, "When he heard that I was doing screen tests, and was getting offers, maybe he sat down one day and thought, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is this happening), am I losing out?' That, and he was making a film at that time with Shah Rukh [Khan] or Aamir [Khan] which fell through.

"And he had another thought, and while he was working on the scripting of that film with all the writers — and I was a part of this process — some weeks into it, everyone started feeling that this film needs a new boy or new girl. You have seen big stars do these roles, and even I was a part of that, that noise. Even I was like, 'Yes, papa, I don't want to see Shah Rukh do this'. And, when this got very repetitive, he said, 'That's not what I had in mind, I'm taking you in the film'."

The last project that Hrithik was seen in was Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The next film he will be appearing in is Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. This action-packed movie will also feature Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and will be Hrithik's first time working with Deepika. The film is slated for release in 2024.