Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Girlfriend Saba Azad’s ‘Rocket Boys Season 2’ Teaser, Says ‘Can’t Wait’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan cheers with all hearts out for his girlfriend Saba Azad, featuring in the second season of 'Rocket Boys.' The series features Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, and Ishwak Singh in lead roles.

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to share the teaser posted by Saba Azad on Instagram. Along with the video of the teaser, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Season 2!! Can't wait!!" He added heart eyes emoji to the post. The series is created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, while the streaming will begin on SonyLIV in March.

In the original Instagram reels shared by Saba Azad on Sunday, the actor-singer wrote in her caption, "Amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. Witness the incredible journey of India's greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country's sovereignty. Rocket Boys 2 – streaming this March only on SonyLIV."

Saba Azad was seen in the role of a lawyer in the first season of the web series 'Rocket Boys.' The show revolves around the lives of nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J Bhabha.

Saba Azad was also seen sharing snippets and glimpses from her shoot, as she prepared for her look from the series, attaching the caption, "Season wrap on the rocket ship!! Up, up and away Rocket Boys season 2."

In January 2023, Saba Azad was among the many artists to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai on the behalf of her band Madboy/Mink. She was joined by Hrithik Roshan, Suzanne Khan, Pashmina Roshan, and Arslan Goni at the event, cheering in Saba's support.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly began dating last year, where Saba Azad was often spotted at various Roshan's family functions and vacations. The duo also celebrated Christmas together along with Hrithik's sons and cousins while they took a trip to Europe.