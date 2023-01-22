Hrithik Roshan Poses Alongside Girlfriend Saba Azad As He Celebrates Sister Sunaina Roshan's Birthday With Family

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan headed to his Instagram handle and wished his sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday. He uploaded a series of pictures featuring him and Sunaina. The first three pics had the duo posing for different selfies, while the fourth one featured Sunaina cutting the cake as the entire Roshan family including Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad celebrated her special day. Saba was seen posing alongside Roshan and his family as she also attended the birthday party.

Sharing the pics, the War actor wrote in the caption, "My soul would have not been this enriched if you didn’t exist didi. Thank you for being exactly who you are and the way you are. You teach without even knowing that you do. I love you."

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan also shared a family picture on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Sunaina in order to mark her big day. "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina … my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat your happiness means the world to all of your family we love you The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all … we want your life filled with colours," she captioned the post.

It is pertinent to note that Sunaina Roshan is a cancer survivor. Last year, Pinkie Roshan had penned a heartfelt note on her birthday. "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina … my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat, your happiness means the world to all of your family we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all … we want your life filled with colours," she wrote.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter. He also has Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film in his kitty.