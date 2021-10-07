New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan has come in support of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The actor took to his official social media handle to write a long note for Aryan Khan and advice him about life and struggles.

He wrote: "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all."

The actor further added, "I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man."

For the unversed, Hrithik and Aryan worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where the latter played the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Aryan's father Shah Rukh Khan are closely bonded as friends and as colleagues.

The duo are often spotted at the same parties and also they have worked in many films like K3G, Luck By Chance, Karan Arjun (Hrithik was an AD).

