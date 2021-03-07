Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film Fighter in which he will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan blessed the feed of the netizens as he dropped a video on his Instagram. In the video, he was seen flaunting his hilarious expression, and one just can't miss it.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the War actor shared the video in which he was seen lip-syncing to the Beatles' song Twist and Shout. The rock-pop song is from the Please Please Me album that was released in the year 1963.

He shared the video with the caption that read, "Finally found the character I wanna play in a comedy. Do you see it ?" As soon as he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and laughing face emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

One of the users wrote, "OHH MY GOD.. MY true lovee."

Another user wrote,"Uff you are the best, and those expressions are killing me..'

Yet another wrote, "Amazing man wow.."

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a massive fan following of 34.1 million followers on Instagram. The video he shared on Saturday night has so far garnered 2,285,744 views, at the time of writing this article.

The actor is pretty much active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, Hrithik shared the throwback snippet from the film Jodha Akbar on his Instagram. He added a caption to it, that read, "Memories . #JodhaaAkbar Man this movie was difficult. I was shit scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me. Couldn’t understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that’s what a director does."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the film Fighter in which he will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to be out on September 30, 2022.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma