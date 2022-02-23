New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Republic Day 2023 is going to witness a big clash at the box office as three major films starring three big actors will hit the big screen during that time. If reports are to be believed then, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, John Abraham’s Tehran and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film is set to hit the theaters on January 26, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, famous Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news. “REPUBLIC DAY 2023 GETS CROWDED… #Fighter [#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone] #RanbirKapoor - #ShraddhaKapoor starrer #Tehran [#JohnAbraham] BIGGG CLASH on the cards. #RepublicDay," the Tweet read.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Fighter is India’s first-ever aerial action genre film, and as per reports, the shooting of the film took place at several locations across the world. Talking about the film last year, Anand said that the movie is his dream project.

“Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience,” he had said.

On the other hand, talking about John Abraham's starrer Tehran, the film is helmed by Arun Gopalan and is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The poster of the film was released earlier this week.

Sharing the poster, John wrote, “Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, Tehran! Directed by ArunGopalan, produced by DineshVijan, shobhnayadav, sandeep_leyzell . Written by writish1 & ashmakerz."

With the help of the poster, it looked like the film is likely to be based in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Meanwhile, the details about the Ranbir and Shraddha Kappor starre is yet to be revealed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen