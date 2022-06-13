New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hamburger fast-food chain Burger King recently shared a 'Jugaad' advertisement that featured Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The video has not only led to an online sensation but has also got people debating over its advertising technique.

Hrithik Roshan was spotted at film-city when Burger King made the best use of the opportunity. The actor stepped out of the vanity van and posed for a few photographs for the paparazzi before heading inside the studio completely unaware of the fact that Burger King had a billboard cleverly placed behind him that made it appear as if he was endorsing its Rs 50 Stunner Menu.

The clip went viral and Hrithik too did catch up with what happened. Taking to Twitter, he wrote "@burgerkingindia, this is not done", posting the clip along.

Besides the fact that the video was shared last week, it summoned the attention of the internet. Different brands including Zomato, Spotify, Manyavar and Swiggy too made hilarious remarks.

Amazon Prime commented "free advertisement ka pata nahi, par free entertainment kaise dena hai woh humein definitely pata hai! ??". " Spotify India wrote, "Jugaad is playing dhoom machale in the background to feel that Bollywood main character energy." Swiggy India too jokingly said, "Brands commenting in comments is the real jugaad."

Not only the brands but the internet users too were quick to respond. A social media user wrote, "Ye mere shaktiyonka galat istemal kiya gaya hai". Another user commented, "When the brand has spent all the marketing budgets on the celeb and have no money for production". While the video caught many eyeballs, a number of people also appreciated the company's advertising concept by calling it a "superb idea".

Posted By: Anushka Vats