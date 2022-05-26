New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar had a blast last night when he celebrated his 50th birthday with people from the film fraternity. The event was a star-studded party that included tons of B-town celebrities including Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among other celebs who blessed the event by walking down the red carpet. However, what really caught the attention of the netizens was Hrithik Roshan and his date.

The actor was spotted entering the party hand-in-hand with his lady love Saba Azad. With this, Hrithik has finally made his and Saba's relationship official by making his first formal public appearance at Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. The duo gave a couple of goals to their fans as both were seen twinning in black. Meanwhile, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also spotted at the party with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

For a while, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headline as fans were speculating that the two are in a romantic relationship. Talking in detail about Hrithik and Saba's attire, then Hrithik opted for a black suit paired with a black shirt, whereas Saba was seen wearing a cut-out black dress with golden heels and a clutch.

Take a look at the pictures of the duo here:

For the unversed, Hrithik and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, tied the knot in 2000. However, the duo parted ways in 2014, and now they co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, both Hrithik and Susane are supportive of each other's relationship with their respective partners.

Meanwhile, on Hrithik's work front, the actor will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie will hit the big screens on January 26, 2023. Hrithik will also be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen