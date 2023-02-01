Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praise For Jackson Wang After His Lollapalooza Performance: 'Such A Kind Hearted Rockstar'

Got7 member Jackson Wang has a huge fan following all over the world and India is not behind at all. Indian fandom of Jackson was over the moon when the rapper came to perform at Lollapalooza in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs also turned out to be huge fans of Jackson and Hrithik Roshan also welcomed him at his home. The War actor was all praise for Jackson and called him kind-hearted.

Sharing the pictures with Jackson Wang, Hrithik wrote, "What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff."

Hrithik further added, "My love to your entire team - Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are! India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us - in concert !"

Disha Patani also met Jackson and gave him a Mumbai tour. She wrote, "A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman."

Apart from Jackson Wang, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Alec Benjamin, Tejas, Siri, Aadya, and many other artists also performed at Lollapalooza on January 29.

Jackson will also perform at the Coachella in April 2023 along with K-pop group BLACKPINK and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Announcing the news, Jackson wrote, "It’s really been a journey finding my own sound/taste/self for a long time. Been lost for a long time til the process of creating the #MAGICMAN album. For the first time, I felt not packaged, not polished, and not perfectly commercialized. I felt me. Was completely me being me."

On the work front, Jackson recently released his solo album 'Magic Man', followed by a world tour which began in November 2022.