Hrithik Roshan Gets A Warm Welcome At RSIFF 2022 As He Makes Entry In Style | Watch

HRITHIK Roshan has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood over the years. The actor has a huge fan following and this was proved when Hrithik was cheered by his fans at his entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) started on December 1 and will continue till December 10. The event is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Hrithik looked dapper in a classic grey blazer and black trousers and paired them with a white T-Shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Sharing the pictures from the event, the official Instagram page of RSIFF wrote, "Snippets from the In-Conversation with Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan at Vox Cinema, on the sidelines of the second edition of the #RedSeaIFF22, talking about his exciting Bollywood career. #FilmIsEverything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Int. Film Festival (@redseafilm)

The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has started working on his film 'Fighter', for which he will collaborate with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. It was announced that the movie will release on September 30, 2023. but the release date has been postponed.

According to several reports, the makers of Fighter have roped in Brahmastra's VFX team to work on the film. "Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

“It’s the new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with the use of VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial action franchise,” the source added.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, along with Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte.