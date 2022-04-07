Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Hrithik Roshan never fails to surprise his fans, who eagerly wait for his social media posts and news about his personal and professional life. Recently, the 48-year-old actor amazed his fans when photos of him, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, and Arslan Goni went viral all over social media. The group of four was seen in Goa, for the opening of Sussanne's restaurant, which has opened in Panjim. For the grand opening, amongst the many present were ex-husband Hrithik and his present girlfriend Saba.

Sussanne dropped a reel on Instagram in which there was a photo featuring Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan. In the photographs, Hrithik was seen dressed in a comfortable black t-shirt while Saba looked splendid in beautiful pink attire. Meanwhile, Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a printed shirt.

"The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead," Sussanne captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Furthermore, Hrithik and Saba were spotted together on Tuesday (April 5). In the video, the duo was seen holding each other's hands as they walked outside the Mumbai airport.

For the unversed, Hrithik is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad. The two first caught the attention of their fans as they were spotted together at a popular Mumbai restaurant in January earlier this year. However, they have not revealed anything yet. Sussanne has also been spotted with Arslan Goni many times and even she posts about him on social media as well.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where he will be sharing the screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone for the first time. Apart from that, he is also a part of the official remake of the Tamil film, ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha