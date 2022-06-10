New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress the audience with his amazing acting talent and charm. It's been a while since the audience saw Hrithik on screen as he was last seen in War in 2019. But here's good news for all Hrithik Roshan fans. The actor has completed shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha and the movie will soon hit the theatres. After wrapping up the filming, Hrithik has shared some pictures with Saif Ali Khan and the makers of Vikram Vedha on his Instagram.

The actor talked about his journey while filming Vikram Vedha as they were shooting during the pandemic. He wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance. For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not."

Hrithik also expressed his gratitude to the directors of Vikram Vedha, Gayatri and Pushkar. "But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha."

He also thanked his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani for giving their best performances. "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer. As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date. Nuff said. See you at the cinemas," Hrithik wrote.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav