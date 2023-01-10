Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: 5 Times Bollywood's 'Greek-God' Won Us Over With His Power-Packed Performances

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: The actor has been a fan-favorite in his career spanning over two decades now. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan turns 49 today. The actor, who recently starred in the action-thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’, is not just known for his greek god-like looks, but also for his power-packed performances.

Hrithik Roshan has acted in over 39 films in a career spanning over more than two decades. The actor has several super hit films in his kitty including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, War etc.

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, take a look at 5 times the actor has won us over with his performances in movies:

Koi… Mil Gaya

Released in 2003, Hrithik Roshan won the audience's heart with the portrayal of the sweet, innocent Rohit in this sci-fi film. The film was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan and went on to become one of the most talked about films in Hindi cinema.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

One of the most feel-good films to have come out of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan starred alongside Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in this road-trip film. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and her chemistry with the ‘Vikram Vedha’ star became one of the most talked about points in the film.

Dhoom 2

Hrithik Roshan as the uber cool Mr A, a fearless thief, snatched away his fans' hearts with his chiseled physique and effortless charm. The film became one of Hrithik Roshan’s career’s biggest hits and is still one of the most profitable action films ever.

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna in this film based on true events. The film won over critics and made this performance one of Hrithik Roshan’s career best.

War

Hrithik Roshan starred alongside Tiger Shroff in this spy-thriller film. The movie released in 2019 and went on to create several records at the box-office. Hrithik Roshan’s killer looks were the added bonus in this high-octane action film.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. The film will be released in January 2024.