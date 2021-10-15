New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday started shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. Making the announcement on his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared couple of clips for his fans.



"Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today," he said while sharing a picture. "Good luck," he said while sharing another picture.





Earlier, the Y Studios also announced the shooting of the film while sharing a post on their Instagram handle. "It begins! #VikramVedha," it said.

Vikram Vedha will be the remake of Tamil film with the same that was released in the year 2017. The film was inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi and received a great response from the audience and critics. It featured R Madhavan and was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who will also helm the Hindi remake



While Hrithik's fans are anxiously waiting to watch the actor over the big screen, the film is expected to hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2022. The movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan. This will be the first time in 19 years when the actors will share in the screen together. The duo was last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.



Meanwhile, Radhika Apte will be seen playing the female lead role in the movie. While Hrithik will play the role of a gangster in the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of a cop with Radhika Apte playing the role of his wife.



Hrithik will also share the screen with Deepika Padukone for another movie named 'Fighter'. The actor has Krrish 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in his pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen