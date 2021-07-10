Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handle to announce the news about Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake. Read on to know more about Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's role in the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Looks like both Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have a busy work roster ahead. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in from the Hindi remake of Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha. "Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will star in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha, Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the Hindi version too," Mr Adarsh wrote. The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing. The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is expected to hit screens on September 30 next year.

In 2017, husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri had revealed they will be making a Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. Here's what Taran Adarsh posted on Friday:

2017's Tamil thriller Vikram Vedha starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the titular roles. The film was said to be inspired by talks from the folklore Baital Pachisi and tracked the story of cop Vikram, played by Madhavan, and the gangster Vedha, played by Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has films such as the next instalment of the superhero film Krrish 4 in his line-up. He will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller Fighter, in which he co-stars with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik was last seen in the movie War.

Saif Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of Bhoot Police. His line-up of films also includes Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal