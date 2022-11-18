Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad To Move Into Swanky Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Apartment: Report

Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood who never fail to paint the town red.

In May, when the duo made their first red carpet appearance together at Karan Johar's birthday bash, fans went gaga over them.

Although the pair have never made an official announcement about their relationship, their frequent hangouts and social media PDAs speak volumes about their love affair.

Now the Bollywood couple has decided to take their relationship a step further by moving in together! As per sources, Saba and Hrithik will be living together in a swanky apartment in Mumbai which is, reportedly, spread over three floors.

The apartment is in a building called Mannat and Hrithik has spent around Rs 100 crores on its renovation work.

Located on the Juhu-Versova link road, the duo's new home is posh sea-facing duplex spread over the 15th and 16th floor. According to reports, as the couple has been planning to move in together for a long time, Hrithik shelled out a cool Rs 67.50 crore for one apartment and Rs 30 crore for the other.

The Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor has been dating Saba for a while now. He was earlier married to interior designer Sussane Khan and the duo have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, they parted ways in 2014 and have been successfully co-parenting their kids ever since then.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which released on September 30. Currently he is filming for Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Saba, on the other hand, has completed the shoot for Song of Paradise co-starring Soni Razdan and Sheeba Chadha.