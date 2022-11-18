Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad To Move In Together An Apartment Worth Rs 100 Crore: Reports

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad have been painting the town red for some time now. The duo have been dating for sometime now and have been public about their relationship.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad are planning to take their relationship a step forward. The much in-love duo are reportedly planning to move-in together in a lavish apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

“Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon," a report in IndiaToday.in quoted a source as saying.

Notably, the ‘War’ star has reportedly spent a staggering sum of nearly Rs 100 crore over his three floors apartment. The report added, “The Greek God of Bollywood purchased the two apartments for Rs 97.50 crore, which are located near the Juhu-Versova link road.”

“His apartments give an amazing view of the Arabian sea and they are spread over 38,000 sq ft. For the duplex, located on the 15th and 16th floors, the actor paid Rs 67.50 crore. And for the other apartment, he spent nearly Rs 30 crore,” read the report in IndiaToday.in.

The news about Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Ali Khan started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together earlier this year. Soon after, the diva was spotted hanging out with Hrithik Roshan’s family for a family get-together.

On the eve of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, the duo put an end to all speculation and came hand-in-hand at the red carpet event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently starred alongside Saif Ali Khan in ‘Vikram Vedha’. The film was a box-office success.

He will next be seen paired opposite Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. The film will release in January 2024.