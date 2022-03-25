New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the wait is over! The much-anticipated film of the year, 'RRR: Rise, Roar Revolt' hits the big screen today (March 25). Fans across the country were eagerly waiting for the release of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. Several theaters in Andhra Pradesh have also declared the first day of the show as housefull. The security has also been beefed up at several theaters.

The movie RRR is made on a production budget of Rs 400 crores. Seeing the craze among fans, theaters and multiplexes are beefing up the security outside the cinema halls in order to avoid any untoward incident during the shows. As a security measure, fencing of the screens are also been done to prevent any damage to them by fans. Apart from tight security, theater owners are also making special arrangements for the screening of the film.

Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh | Ahead of #RRRMovie release, 'Venkateswarlu Annapurna Theatre' places nail fencing before the screen to restrict audience, "We have taken such steps as people might get excited, climb the podium, which can damage the screen," says theatre in-charge pic.twitter.com/x42Frb5OCb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

At Annapurna Complex, a theatre in Vijayawada, nail fencing has been done near the screen in order to restrict the entry of overenthusiastic fans. As per the information shared by the management of the theater, in order to prevent fans from climbing the podium, strict security measures have been taken.

Another cinema hall in the Srikakulam district have erected an iron fence to control the movement of the fans near the screen.

A few days back, fans of actor Pawan Kalyan vandalised the screen of the cinema hall during the screening of his film Bheemla Nayak. After this incident, theater owners are now more cautious and decided to beef up the security of the cinema halls.

Thereat owners were also demanding the police deployment in front of the cinema halls. However, this will be a challenging task for the police department.

Talking about the much-anticipated film, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ram Charan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by the D.V.V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. Initially, the movie was scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, however, due to the Covid pandemic, its release was deferred several times.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen