New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Bollywood's most famous and talented singer Neha Kakkar has received a Diamond Award from Youtube after having more than 10 million subscribers on her channel. With this, she becomes the only Indian singer to bag such prestigious award by the Youtube

The singer recently took to her Youtube channel to announce the good news by sharing the video of unboxing the award. In the video, we can see the Saki Saki singer gushing with joy while she opens up the box. She also read out the letter sent by Youtube wherein they praised the young singer and said that they are not able to believe that she reached more than 10 million so soon.

The letter further read, "10 million isn't it just a lot of people, it's more than the entire population of New York City. The fact is you are no longer just a great channel, you are a movement."

Neha Kakkar also shared the pic of Diamond Award on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The Only Indian Singer to own YouTube Diamond Award!!!! This wouldn’t have been possible without my Family’s support including Mom Dad, @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial didi and You.. I Can’t thank You all enough!!!! Love each one of You..Thank you @youtubeindia....Thanks to My #NeHearts Specially! Much love to the new member in my family @rohanpreetsingh..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar is one of the most talented singers of the Indian music industry in this generation and has lent her voice in many Punjabi and Bollywood movie songs such as Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (Marjaavaan), Garmi (Street Dancer 3D), Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi) among others.

In the year 2020, the singer tied the nuptial knot with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh and is now enjoying her married life to a bliss.

On the work front, currently, the 32-year-old singer can be seen judging the singing based reality show Indian Idol Season 12 on Sony Television.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv