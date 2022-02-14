New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The love day that is Valentine's day is here and everywhere you go, the people madly in love are painting the town in red with their hearts out. This year many B-Town sweethearts got married and will be celebrating their first-ever Valentine's day after marriage. From Mouni Roy to Patralekha and Ankita Lokhande everyone has something special for their one and only.

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj are celebrating thier first Valentine's day that too after their exotic honeymoon in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram Mouni shared a series of pic and wrote, "Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby 🎈🌹@nambiar13."

Meanwhile, another adorable couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain who just got married in Mumbai are also celebrating V-Day together. Also, this V-day is a little extra special for the Pavitra Rishta star as 14th Feb mark their 2 month anniversary.

Ankita Lokhande taking to Instagram shared a special surprise video, in which she is showering her love on Vicky Jain. check the adorable celebration video here:

Patraleka and Rajkummar Rao's wedding was nothing but a fairytale, the newlyweds are celebrating their first Valentine's day after marriage in the crazy style they do everything.

Patralekha took to Instagram to share a pic of her and Rajkummar and wrote, "Love is irrational, love is crazy, love is stupid, but if it isn’t mad then it’s not love..@rajkummar_rao ❤️#happyvalentinesday."

Much in love SOTY 2 star Aditya Seal and Anushkaranjan Kapoor are also celebrating the Vday in style. Taking to Instagram Aditya revealed his romantic date with his wife Anushka. On the other hand, Anuskha shared a post wishing Aditya, a happy valentines day..she wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day💚 You’re stuck with me boy."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not shared any wishes for each other yet but, the newlyweds returned from thier work last night and is celebrating the very first Valentine's day together. Check the Video of two walking hand in hand at the airport:

Other celebs who just got married are Shraddha Arya, Karishma Tanna, Yami Gautam, and Aditya Dhar. These celebs will also be celebrating their first-ever Valentine's day together.

Posted By: Ashita Singh