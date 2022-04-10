New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The film promotions in Bollywood are incomplete if the star cast doesn't promote their film in The Kapil Sharma Show. Therefore, the cast of Dasvi also went to the show for promotion. Like all the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, this episode was also filled with fun and laughter. During the show, Yami Gautam shared a surprising experience during her shoot in the jail for Dasvi. Yami Gautam has impressed the audience yet again with her acting in Dasvi. She played the role of a jail superintendent.

Kapil Sharma told the audience that he has heard that when Yami visited the jail, two criminals were being released and they refused to go after seeing Yami. Then, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that the incident is true. On this Kapil quickly commented, "Jab jailor Kaju katli jaisi ho, toh yahi hoga."

Nimrat Kaur, who played the role of Bimla Devi, talked about her weight gaining experience in the show. She revealed that she had put on 15 kg for her character. Abhishek Bachchan, who played Ganga Ram Chaudhary, also revealed that he had 6 weeks to lose weight after his movie Bob Biswas.

Yami was last seen in A Thursday and will be soon seen in OMG -Oh My God!. Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in Airlift. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas and The Big Bull. He will be next seen in Untitled R. Balki's film and Housefull 5.

Dasvi is a social comedy film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The film revolves around an uneducated politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail. Tushar Jalota made his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah. The movie is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav