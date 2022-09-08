'How Does It Matter': Ishaan Khatter Opens Up On Split With Ananya Panday On KWK Season 7

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was filled with all the juicy gossip and entertainment, and the wait was worth it. The episode of the KWK featured the Phone Booth cast including Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the latest, episode, the youngest star on the couch talked about his and Ananya Panday's breakup.

The host of the show, Karan Johar asked the Dhadak star, “You broke up with Ananya recently?" in the hope to get more details on the matter. However, giving a savage reply to KJo, Ishaan instead of answering the question, asked a question to KJo and said, “Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently."

On this, Karan was taken aback. Adding more to the question, Ishaan said that he watched the episode which featured Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda, and said, “You were rather mean to her."

With this, Karan was stunned and covered the question by defending himself as he said, “No, I meant to like both of them. A breakup is always mutual, right?". However, after a while, when the discussion began again, Karan brought the topic back to Ishaan and asked him if Ananya was the one who broke up with him instead of him.

Answering the question, Ishaan said, “How does it matter who broke up with whom?" adding that currently, he is not dating anyone. Further, Ishaan also confessed that he thinks Ananya is a wonderful person, and he hopes to have her around as a good friend.

“All puppy questions aside, she’s someone that’s very dear to me and will always remain so," he added.

Ishaan and Ananya shared the screen for the movie Khaali Peeli and after that the rumours of them dating went online. However, neither one of them confirmed their relationship. A few months ago, reports of their breakup emerged online.