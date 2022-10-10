'How Can You Stop Anyone': Ramanand Sagar's Son Defends Adipurush's Director Om Raut Amid Controversy

ADIPURUSH, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has become a topic of discussion ever since its teaser release. The movie received criticism because of its VFX and the portrayal of Ramayana. The epic saga of Ramayana has been depicted several times, however, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana is still loved by the millions.

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar recently opened up about criticism faced by Om Raut because of his Ramayana's depiction. In an interview with Etimes, he said, “How can you stop anyone from creating anything?” He further added, “dharma changes with time" and that “Om Raut did what he felt was okay."

Earlier, director Om Raut said that the movie will not disappoint anyone and asked the audience to believe the team.

“Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down, and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen,” Om Raut told News18.

Earlier, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slammed Adipurush's teaser as well. He said, "Saif Ali Khan had proudly shared that 'I'm doing Raavan's role and I'm going to make this character humorous.' It is ok, an actor can play any role and give it his own shade it is the right of every actor and it is his space. But, if you say that you are making Ramayan then it is clear that you are taking advantage of Ramayan and also the belief people have towards Ramayan. If you say that you want to change Raavan's character so a real Hindu will definitely be surprised to know this. Just like me. Who are you to change the characterization of our characters?".

In Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana, while Saif will be seen as Lankesh. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D and IMAX. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.