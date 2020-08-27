With controversy and mystery over Sushant’s death continuing, Rhea, 28, on Thursday alleged that there is a threat on her and her family’s life, urging the Mumbai Police to provide them protection.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty has been at the receiving end ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The fans of Sushant have alleged that Rhea used to torture the late actor. Some reports also suggest that Rhea also used to drug Sushant. The actress, however, dismissed all the claims and had recently told the Supreme Court that she “loved Sushant”.

The 28-year-old actress on Thursday shared a video on Instagram which showed her father Indrajit Chakraborty trying to enter their house but is chased by some unknown persons and said that she wants to corporate with the investigating agencies.

"This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou," she wrote while sharing the video.

NCB files criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty after the alleged WhatsApp messages of recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that the actress used to drug Sushant. The NCB has filed under the sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

These sections under the NDPS pertain to punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis (20), punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances (22), punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance (27) and punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy (29).

The alleged narcotics dealing links are connected to the criminal probe being conducted in the death of Rajput, 34, who was found hanging at his duplex flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

